Virginia couple charged after hosting teen party with underage drinking, fireworks

A Virginia couple has been charged after hosting a party for their teenage child at their home in McLean, where between 100 and 300 people gathered, fireworks were set off and underage drinking was reported. The accused, Lisa Vaughan, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, allegedly organised the gathering at their residence, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD).

Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan have been charged and released on $1,000 unsecured bonds each

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Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive on November 6 at around 9:03 pm after receiving multiple 911 calls about a large party that had reportedly got out of control. Callers estimated that between 100 and 300 people had gathered at the property, prompting officers from the McLean District Station to rush to the scene.

Bodycam footage captures fireworks

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When officers arrived, they encountered a large crowd and fireworks being discharged at the residence. They subsequently worked to restore order and safely disperse the people gathered at the property, police said in a press release.

Bodycam footage shared by the Fairfax Police Department on Facebook shows a police officer questioning Lisa Vaughan at the party. The mother claimed that no alcohol was being served at the gathering and that she was checking backpacks to ensure no one sneaked any alcohol inside — to which the officer scoffed and said “Are you joking? You don’t smell it in the air right now? It reeks like alcohol.”

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{{^usCountry}} Immediately after that, several fireworks went off in the vicinity. Cops were filmed breaking up the party and asking the teenagers to “go home”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Immediately after that, several fireworks went off in the vicinity. Cops were filmed breaking up the party and asking the teenagers to “go home”. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident led to an investigation into the gathering and the role of the homeowners in organising it. Police determined that Lisa Vaughan and her husband, Aubrey, had arranged the party for their teenage child.

What charges do the Virginia couple face?

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Following the investigation, police obtained warrants charging both Lisa Vaughan and Aubrey Vaughan with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

The two homeowners later turned themselves in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Both were released on $1,000 unsecured bonds each, according to the police department.

Police have not disclosed further details about the number of teenagers who were drinking or whether anyone was injured during the incident.

Police urge parents to supervise gatherings involving minors

In a statement following the incident, FCPD highlighted the importance of safety and supervision when parents host gatherings involving teenagers and other minors.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision when hosting gatherings involving minors. While these events are often intended to be fun and enjoyable, circumstances can change quickly. We encourage parents and homeowners to remain mindful of activities taking place on their property, take steps to prevent underage drinking, and contact police if concerns arise or a situation begins to escalate."

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The department also urged homeowners to remain aware of activities taking place on their property and take steps to prevent underage drinking, particularly when hosting events attended by minors.