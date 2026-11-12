Amid AQI debate, Yogi endorses Diwali fireworks, targets those who ‘polluted system’

Amid the ongoing debate over a sharp spike in AQI levels, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday came out with a strong endorsement of Diwali celebrations with firecrackers while apparently accusing the Opposition of having polluted the system through corruption. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at an event in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Asserting that post-Diwali pollution would subside, he questioned the need for an unnecessary discussion when people burst crackers only for a day.

“We decided not to impose any prohibitions on fireworks on the occasion of Diwali,” he said.

He made the remark while speaking at a programme organised to distribute appointment letters to 1,146 newly selected junior assistants for the revenue department.

“People did well, celebrated Diwali with great pomp and fanfare, burst a lot of fireworks. We told people, brother, we will not impose any ban. Those who polluted the entire system with their corrupt deeds, no one says anything to them, but if the public bursts crackers and fireworks for one day, discussion on pollution starts. Pollution will subside,” he added.

Referring to his participation in the fireworks celebrations in Ayodhya, Adityanath said he had also been present there.

“I, too, was in the middle of fireworks in Ayodhya,” he said.

The chief minister asked the newly recruited junior assistants how many of them saw Deepotsav organised in Ayodhya.

“How did you feel? You all enjoyed it? How was Diwali? You celebrated the festival while several people are saying that it led to an increase in pollution. I told them that pollution will subside soon. They should not be concerned,” he said.

Attacking the Opposition parties, the chief minister said before 2017, riots would break out during festivals like Holi, Diwali, Vijayadashami, Janmashtami, Shivratri, Christmas, Eid, Guruparva, and Makar Sankranti.

“Everyone felt insecure. Curfew was imposed and markets were closed, ruining the business of the traders. But in the last nine-and-half years, no curfew was imposed, no riots were reported, everything is fine in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Taking another dig at Opposition leaders, the chief minister said when the state government is distributing appointment letters, it’s their sleeping time.

Reacting to Adityanath’s statement, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Abbas Haider said, “Yogi Adityanath should stop taking refuge in political rhetoric and answer the people of Uttar Pradesh on governance. The youth of UP want jobs, transparent recruitment and an end to paper leaks and recruitment delays. Distributing appointment letters to a few cannot hide the larger unemployment crisis in the state. Before talking about a third innings, the chief minister must account for the promises and expectations of the people of Uttar Pradesh. Governance is measured by performance, not political punchlines.”