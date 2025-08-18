What is Bela? Trump's four-letter post leaves internet baffled

President Donald Trump has sent the internet into a tizzy with his four-letter post on Truth Social. Amid a flurry of posts on Trump's own platform, regarding his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump wrote the word ‘Bela’. Donald Trump is set to meet with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday, where several European leaders will also reportedly be present. (X/@WhiteHouse)

Donald Trump's Truth Social post(Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

Now, it has left everyone wondering as to what the president could possibly be trying to say.

What is Bela and why did Trump write it?

As far as any immediate connections can be drawn, 'Bela' does not seem to have any bearing on the President of the United States. In most likelihood, it is a typo from the POTUS amid the many posts he was putting out on the platform.

Ahead of the seemingly incomprehensible word, Trump had written on Truth Social “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED! President DJT”.

He also wrote “If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal. That’s why they are the FAKE NEWS! Also, they should talk about the 6 WARS, etc., I JUST STOPPED!!! MAGA.”

This has been the theme of Trump's posts for the day – taking it to the press for criticizing his handling of the meeting with Putin.

'Bela' leaves internet baffled

Soon after Trump put ‘Bela’ out into the world, internet sleuths got onto the task. One person on Reddit went so far as to posit that perhaps Trump, or his social media team, might be referring to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) law in South Africa, which is reportedly controversial.

The term even began to trend on X.

Bela trends on X(X)

With the term trending, it also sparked a series of posts online. One person recalled Trump's last word snafu, when he had said ‘covfefe’, and shared a post on it.

Another quipped with a faux Trump-Putin conversation “Trump: Please don’t release the Kompromat on me. Putin: Then let us take over Ukraine! Trump: Ok let me think about it. Putin: You have until tomorrow. Just tweet “Bela” so I know the deal is a on. Otherwise the videos will be released.”

Yet another joked that due to 'Bela', Belarus was trending, and people would read up on the place, when trying to figure out what Trump meant.

Meanwhile, the US president is set to meet with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday, where several European leaders will also reportedly be present.