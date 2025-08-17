Putin’s ‘jelly legs’ in Alaska meeting with Trump spark conspiracy theories online

As Russian President Vladimir Putin met US President Donald Trump in Alaska, a video of their conversation after their joint press conference has gone viral. It showed the Russian leader's legs 'twitching suspiciously' as he bid farewell to Trump. In the clip, the Russian leader kept dipping one knee as he stood beside Trump, making his legs appear wobbly.(X/ghostofRoc)

The Kremlin footage showed Putin's knee jolting repeatedly as he stood in a corner talking to his US counterpart, along with a translator, flanked by security teams and aides.

In the clip, the Russian leader kept dipping one knee as he stood beside Trump, making his legs appear wobbly, as he continued to raise his left toe and heel.

Ukrainian social media users and news outlets were quick to float conspiracy theories to explain the Russian leader's actions. While some accused him of wearing "hidden platforms" in his shoes due to a “Napoleon complex”, others claimed that he donned an "exoskeleton” to better his posture.

On X, many began theorising that the twitching and “jelly legs” were caused by a "mysterious" health condition. "Putin may be suffering from a mysterious illness. The 72-year-old Putin with a swollen face is suffering from jelly legs (uncontrollable leg twitching)," claimed one user.

Another remarked, “What the heck is wrong with Putin? Look at his body, almost convulsing, unable to stand still.”

Others theorised that the Russian leader never landed in Alaska and a body double was sent in his place to meet Trump. "I don’t think a KGB Master Spy would shake his legs so much when standing. This guy ain’t Putin," said one of them.

Many also pointed to Putin’s absence of his usual “gunslinger gait.” The Russian leader usually walks with one arm still by his side and the other swinging, likely due to his KGB training, in which agents hold a gun close to themselves when walking.