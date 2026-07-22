Uttarakhand launches second phase of single women self-employment scheme, transfers ₹2.76 crore to 488 beneficiaries

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Ekal Mahila Swarozgar Yojana and transferred ₹2.76 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to 488 beneficiaries under the scheme. Uttarakhand Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (HT_PRINT)

The assistance includes the first instalment of ₹1.55 crore for 212 new beneficiaries under the second phase and the second instalment of ₹1.20 crore for 276 women covered in the first phase. The first phase of the scheme was launched on February 10, when 484 beneficiaries received financial assistance of ₹3.45 crore.

Speaking at the launch event at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun, Dhami said empowering women strengthens families, society and the state. He said the government's priority is to ensure dignity, security, self-reliance and economic independence for women.

The scheme is aimed at supporting single, destitute, widowed, abandoned and divorced women, as well as acid attack survivors, women affected by other crimes and transgender persons. Eligible beneficiaries can receive project assistance of up to ₹2 lakh to establish self-employment ventures, with the state government providing a subsidy of up to 75%.

Dhami said the objective of the initiative is not limited to financial assistance but also to enable beneficiaries to earn a dignified livelihood through sustainable self-employment opportunities.

Highlighting other women-centric initiatives, the chief minister said the state government is promoting entrepreneurship through programmes such as the Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission, Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana, Mukhyamantri Mahila Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme and Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana.

According to the government, more than 15,000 women entrepreneurs, self-help groups and Lakhpati Didis are receiving incubation support, while products under the House of Himalayas brand are being promoted in national and international markets.

The chief minister said nearly five lakh women in Uttarakhand are engaged in economic activities through more than 70,000 self-help groups. More than 2.65 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis, while over 7,000 village organisations and 500 cluster organisations are supporting collective leadership among women.

Dhami also highlighted measures including 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, saying these initiatives aim to strengthen women's rights and participation.

Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya said the scheme is helping single women become financially independent through local livelihood opportunities and entrepreneurship support. She said the government is providing training, financial assistance, marketing support and enterprise development to beneficiaries.

Several beneficiaries thanked the state government for extending assistance under the scheme and said it would help them establish self-employment ventures.