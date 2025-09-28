What is Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco's net worth? A look into his financial portfolio

Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in a secret weekend wedding. She announced the big news on Instagram with dreamy pictures from the event. While the groom rocked a tuxedo, she was seen wearing a fairy-tale-esque dress. The news broke the internet, with fans congratulating the couple. However, there were a few curios about the couple's net worth, especially Benny Blanco's. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27. (Instagram/@selenagomez)

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco is a record producer and songwriter. He has co-written and co-produced several hit singles for other artists. His impressive client list includes high-profile names like Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry. He also released his debut single as a lead artist in 2018.

What is Benny Blanco's Net Worth?

Benny Blanco’s net worth is $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet reported that in 2019, Blanco sold 93 songs from his catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited. Though the amount was not disclosed, comparable sales were in the $40-50 million range. Reportedly, just a few months after selling the records, he purchased a mansion in Los Angeles worth $9.2 million.

Benny Blanco and real estate:

According to the outlet, he paid $3.445 million for a NYC condo in 2011 and later listed it for sale for $3.995 million. In 2015, the music producer bought a home in West Hollywood for $2.13 million and a house in Malibu in 2018 for $4.4 million.

He purchased another home in West Hollywood in 2019, worth $2.34 million, and a mansion in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles in 2020, worth $9.2 million.

He and his now-wife, Selena, reportedly paid $35 million for a home in Beverly Hills in 2025. HT.com has not been able to independently verify the claims made in this report.