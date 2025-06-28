Who are Jeff Bezos' four children? All about his kids with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos got married to Lauren Sanchez in Venice on Friday. The couple tied the knot on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore and celebrated their special day by hosting several big names such as Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Orlando Bloom. Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Queen Rania of Jordan, as well as fashion designers Diane von Fürstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, and Domenico Dolce were also present. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has four children with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, whose details remain private. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri(REUTERS)

One of the world's richest persons, Bezos, shares three sons and a daughter with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. Here's all you need to know about them.

Who are Jeff Bezos' four children?

Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott, and the two got divorced in 2019.

Over the years, the Amazon founder has given high priority to the privacy of his children. He has shared that their eldest son was born in 2000 and is named Preston. Notably, Jeff Bezos' middle name is Preston. He and Scott gave this name to their eldest child. The moniker got passed on from his great-grandfather, Lloyd Preston Gise, to his grandfather, Lawrence Preston Gise.

According to USA Today, the names and birth dates of his two other sons and one daughter have never been made public.

Earlier, it was revealed that Bezos was dependent on Scott, a novelist, to raise his children when he was busy working on Amazon. In a 2013 interview with Vogue, she said that kids have an “urgent need to be taken care of.” She noted that she was unable to continue writing after the third child, as "those years were just too busy."

Bezos has often spoken about how his father, Miguel 'Mike', served as a major inspiration for him. At a May 2022 event, he said that people can find "deep optimism and a deep resilience" in every immigrant.

To date, there is very little information known about Bezos and Scott's four children as they live out of the spotlight.

In July 2016, the former couple had made a rare public appearance with their children as they stepped out to attend the premiere of Star Trek Beyond.

Preston even accompanied his father to the American Portrait Gala, which took place at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in 2019.

FAQs

1. How many biological children does Jeff Bezos have?

Bezos shares four children with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

2. Who is Jeff Bezos’ new wife?

He is now married to Lauren Sanchez.

3. Who has custody of Lauren Sanchez's kids?

She shares joint physical custody of her son Evan and daughter Ella with her former husband, Patrick Whitesell. She also has a son, Nikko, with ex Tony Gonzalez.