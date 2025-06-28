Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez join list of richest married couples; Here's how prenups for wealthiest people take place

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now married. The duo exchanged vows in a black-tie wedding on the Italian island of San Giorgio Maggiore near Venice. Jeff Bezos got married to Lauren Sanchez in Venice. The 55-year-old Emmy-winning journalist's net worth is said to be around $30 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.(AFP, Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos)

On Friday, the 61-year-old founder of Amazon and the 55-year-old Emmy-winning journalist's lavish wedding celebrations saw several celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Usher, and Tom Brady.

François-Henri Pinault, Queen Rania of Jordan, Bill Gates and his fiancée Paula Hurd, and fashion designers Tommy Hilfiger, Domenico Dolce, and Diane von Fürstenberg were among the other prominent attendees.

Shortly after the wedding, Sánchez posted the first wedding photo to her Instagram handle. She and Bezos are seen holding hands and grinning in a garden while their friends watch and cheer for them.

According to wealth management and family law experts who spoke to Business Insider, the couple is likely guaranteed to have a complicated prenuptial agreement. Bezos' net worth is estimated to be over $200 billion.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, wedded his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, in 1993 without a prenuptial agreement. Scott became one of the richest women in the world after receiving almost $38 billion in Amazon shares as a part of the divorce settlement.

What we know about prenups for ultra-high net worth couples

Prenuptial agreements are getting more popular and are occasionally even required in family trusts for the ultrawealthy, Anne Paape, managing director and head of wealth planning at Cresset Capital told Business Insider.

According to her, prenuptial agreements start with both parties completely declaring their financial holdings and debts

In addition to relatives, they may include anybody from tax lawyers and business associates to luxury real estate agents and aviation specialists who assist in valuing properties and private aircraft, according to Brooke Summerhill, a divorce financial adviser who mostly deals with clients who are extremely wealthy.

While Paape is unaware of the specifics of Bezos' possible prenuptial agreement, he stated that his circumstances are not wholly unusual.

Summerhill stated, “Bezos will absolutely have protection against anything that he could,” and he probably won't allow his pre-marriage assets to mix with Sánchez's.

What happens in the case of divorce or death?

Bezos and many other business owners are concerned about protecting their companies in the case of a divorce or death. According to Paape, most of the wealthy people don't want to take the chance of granting an ex-partner enough shares to influence how the business is operated, BI reported.

Sánchez would likely receive a lump sum amount, Amazon shares, and perhaps real estate in the event of a divorce, according to Summerhill and Raymond Hekmat, a Beverly Hills family law lawyer who specializes in prenuptial agreements.

In the case of partner's death, the surviving spouse often obtains a lump sum amount or life insurance payout, but a final will and testament may supersede the prenuptial agreement, she added.

Prenuptial agreements for the ultrawealthy have consequences that extend beyond the couple, whether it concerns who will inherit the Hamptons property or take over the family business.

Notably, Sánchez has three children while Bezos and have four with Scott.

What we know about Lauren Sanchez's net worth

Sanchez's net worth is said to be around $30 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In May 2023, Bezos proposed to Sánchez by placing a stunning ring of 30 carat pink diamonds, worth somewhere between, $3 and $5 million, beneath her pillow on his $500 million superyacht Koru.