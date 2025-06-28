Who is Mark Bezos? Jeff Bezos' rarely seen half-brother shines at Venice wedding as he resembles to This Hollywood star

Mark Bezos, the younger half-brother of Jeff Bezos, and his wife Lisa Bezos attended the Amazon's founder's groom's party in Venice. As Mark attended the wedding in black tux, he resembled a Hollywood star. Mark Bezos with his wife Lisa Bezos at the wedding of Jeff Bezos in Venice. (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

He is said to be lookalikes of Bruce Willis and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who starred in Moana and Jumanji.

What we know about Mark Bezos

While Mark isn't a Hollywood celebrity, he has been rubbing elbows with a handful of the celebrities and wealthy who made their way to Venice to witness the wedding.

Mark is a businessman like his elder half-brother, but he avoids the limelight and prefers to work more behind the scenes.

In 1996, Mark decided to assist his elder brother Jeff and his firm, Amazon, continuing some of his family's traditions. Bloomberg reported that he purchased 30,000 Amazon shares for $10,000 that year, joining sister Christina.

It is estimated that they would have been valued $640 million in 2018 if they had opted to keep the shares.

Mark, who is also known for charities, works as a director of Robin Hood, an esteemed anti-poverty group in New York City.

In addition to his charitable work, he co-founded the consumer brand-focused private equity business HighPost Capital.

A quick recap of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied a knot on June 27 in an extraordinarily lavish Venice wedding, after a few days of star-studded nuptial events.

The family matriarch Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, their youngest sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, model Brooks Nader, Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, and Bezos' fellow billionaire Bill Gates were among the A-list guests photographed en route to the ceremony.

According to Vogue magazine, Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore a high-neck Dolce & Gabbana silhouette dress with a tulle-and-lace veil that was similar to the veil worn by famous Italian actress Sophia Loren in the 1958 movie “Houseboat.”

About 70 of the 200 guests were the couple's relatives, according to Vogue.

Before sharing her wedding photo, she wiped her Instagram, leaving just three (now archived) pictures. In addition, the journalist changed her handle to @laurensanchezbezos and her display name to “Lauren Sánchez Bezos”.