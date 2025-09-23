Who was Zuza Beine? 14-year-old Glow House influencer dies after long cancer battle

Zuza Beine, the 14-year-influencer, passed away after losing a battle against cancer. She underwent three bone marrow transplants and survived the illness for five times, as per her Instagram bio. Zuza Beine died after an 11-year fight with acute myeloid leukemia(X@cantnovak3)

In a statement on Instagram, her family said on Tuesday, “It is with broken hearts that we share that Zuza died yesterday morning.”

While she battled acute myeloid leukemia for 11 of her 14 years, she lived a fuller and more appreciative life than most people, they said, adding that “Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too.”

Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “I'm literally heartbroken,” as several others expressed their support and grief. “I’m praying deeply for her family and samara. i’m so so sorry.”

“Rest in peace sweet girl,” another chimed in.

Who was Zuza Beine? All about the late influencer

She was candid about her diagnosis of blood and bone marrow disorder online, sharing her experience with her 1.8 million Instagram followers and 1.7 million TikTok followers. She was a member of the Glow House, a content production club for young producers.

In a video that was uploaded to Beine's accounts just two days before to her death, the youngcontent creator utilized social media to express the things for which she was thankful after being diagnosed with cancer, such as "being able to taste the most delicious foods" and “being able to do different hairstyles.”

“Be grateful for the little things,” the caption of the videosaid.

As part of her regular post on her page, Beine talked about how her cancer diagnosis has affected her life, including the loss of her hair and the how chemotherapy has affected her ability to taste food.

In addition, she shared other normal teen girl details of her life with her admirers while she underwent therapy.

Zuza Beine's Go Found page created

In the statement description, family members stated that they were aware that Beine "would want any donations to go toward her recently deceased uncle’s wife and children." The GoFundMe website stated that Beine's uncle died last week, even though it did not specify the cause of his passing.