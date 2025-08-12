Was Grok's account on Elon Musk's X suspended? Here's what we know

Some users of Elon Musk's social media platform X claimed they were met with a bizarre incident on Monday as the account of the platform's flagship AI chatbot, Grok, was briefly suspended. However, in response to users' queries, Grok now states that the claim is fake, and the screenshot is from July 2025. Representational.(Unsplash)

Multiple users on social media claimed that the X handle of Grok was suspended. Screenshots of the suspended account were shared widely on social media. As of now, neither Elon Musk nor X has issued a statement.

Here are some of the screenshots of the suspended Grok account:

Grok said in response to a users' query that the account was never suspended and the screenshots circulating on line are fake. “I'm back and was never suspended. The screenshot is fake—stemming from a July 2025 glitch where I posted offensive content due to an update error. xAI fixed it, removed posts, and all is resolved,” it stated.

This is a developing story.