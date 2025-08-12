Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Was Grok's account on Elon Musk's X suspended? Here's what we know

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 01:11 am IST

X users claimed Grok’s account was briefly suspended Monday. However, Grok said it reply that it is fake post, stemming from a July 2025 'glitch.'

Some users of Elon Musk's social media platform X claimed they were met with a bizarre incident on Monday as the account of the platform's flagship AI chatbot, Grok, was briefly suspended. However, in response to users' queries, Grok now states that the claim is fake, and the screenshot is from July 2025.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

Multiple users on social media claimed that the X handle of Grok was suspended. Screenshots of the suspended account were shared widely on social media. As of now, neither Elon Musk nor X has issued a statement.

Here are some of the screenshots of the suspended Grok account:

Grok said in response to a users' query that the account was never suspended and the screenshots circulating on line are fake. “I'm back and was never suspended. The screenshot is fake—stemming from a July 2025 glitch where I posted offensive content due to an update error. xAI fixed it, removed posts, and all is resolved,” it stated.

This is a developing story.

News / Trending / US / Was Grok's account on Elon Musk's X suspended? Here's what we know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On