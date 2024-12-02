Vendor's bizarre Vimal shikanji makes the internet nauseous: 'This can't be real'

India’s vibrant street food culture has always been a major attraction, with its variety of snacks and beverages drawing food lovers from across the world. But recently, social media has been flooded with videos of street vendors experimenting with unconventional ingredients, and one clip has caused quite a stir online. A shop vendor has created a unique “Shikanji,” using an unexpected ingredient: Vimal Pan Masala. A street vendor's viral "Vimal Shikanji" drink sparked debate across social media. (Instagram/@viral_brijesh_vlogs)

(Also read: Delhi street vendor creates 'fruit momos' in viral video, disgusts internet: 'This is poison')

The special Vimal shikanji

Shared on Instagram by the account @viral_brijesh_vlogs, the video shows the vendor preparing a special drink that combines the popular Shikanji with the pan masala-flavoured product. The process begins with the vendor adding a packet of Vimal Pan Masala to a glass of water, along with the usual ingredients of lemon, ginger, and mint. The result? A drink that has both intrigued and puzzled viewers across social media. The video, captioned in Hindi as “Special Vimal Shikanji,” has quickly divided the internet, with some viewers expressing fascination, while others are left wondering if this is a step too far in the world of street food experiments.

Watch the clip here:

Street food experiments: A growing trend

This isn’t the first time that an unusual street food creation has sparked debate on social media. Just recently, another clip of a Delhi street vendor making “fruit momos” went viral. In this video, the vendor was seen frying a mix of apples, bananas, pears, and guavas in butter, before adding milk, cheese, cream, and seasoning the dish with salt, oregano, and chilli flakes. The bizarre concoction was then topped off with fried paneer momos, creating a strange fusion that left viewers both fascinated and confused.

(Also read: Chocolate idli with strawberry jam? Bengaluru street vendor's bizarre creation angers internet)

The video was shared by food blogger @realfoodler with the caption, “Aise momos puri Delhi mein nahi milenge” (You won’t find momos like this anywhere else in Delhi). The unique dish, priced at ₹170, sparked a flurry of reactions, with foodies divided over whether this experimental fusion was a culinary innovation or an outlandish creation.

Take a look here at the clip:

As these experimental food creations continue to flood social media, it’s clear that India’s street food culture is evolving in unexpected ways. While some may question the combinations, others celebrate the creativity that these vendors are bringing to the table.