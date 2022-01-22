Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Video of a person knitting with noodles goes viral, makes people ask ‘Why’

The viral video of a person knitting using noodles is now being posted by people across various social media platforms.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows someone knitting with noodles.(Screengrab)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:38 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Knitting is an art and there are several videos on the Internet that proves the same. One video showing this technique has now gone viral. However, it is not due to the incredible work showcased but the material used. The video shows someone using noodles while knitting.

The video, originally posted on TikTok, is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Just like this tweet that is shared without a caption.

Though short, there is a chance that you will end up watching the video over and over again:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared it has gone crazy viral with nearly 7.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“But why!” wrote a Twitter user. “This makes me uncomfortable,” posted another. “But why? Why would you do this?” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

