Video: Water tank crashes on woman enjoying apple, internet can’t believe the timing

ByHT Trending Desk
Oct 15, 2024 10:54 AM IST

A startling video has captured the moment a water tank crashed down on a woman as she enjoyed an apple.

A startling video has captured the moment a water tank crashed down on a woman as she enjoyed an apple. The woman miraculously managed to escape unscathed, reminding the internet of the age-old adage about an apple a day keeping the doctor away.

A woman had a close call when a water tank fell on her(X/@Dabbu_1010)
A woman had a close call when a water tank fell on her(X/@Dabbu_1010)

In footage that has spread like wildfire across Indian social media, the woman was seen crossing a road while eating an apple. Dressed in a saree, she seemed completely unaware of the looming danger. Within moments, however, a black water tank – the kind seen in almost every Indian household – crashes down from a roof and right onto her.

Luckily, the woman appeared to be unscathed by the mishap. Her head was seen emerging from the water tank’s open roof. Meanwhile, a man who witnessed the incident rushed out to the woman’s aid. Together, the two were seen confronting a person on the roof from where the water tank crashed down.

Some reports suggest the incident took place in Surat, Gujarat. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the undated video.

Watch the video below:

The dramatic clip has gone viral on the social media platform X, racking up more than 1.5 million views and a ton of amazed comments.

“Not funny but I am still laughing,” confessed one X user. Another said, “India is not for beginners.” One person called it a “miracle caught on camera.”

Several X users were amused by how the woman continued eating her apple in spite of the mishap. Others took it as proof of the age-old wisdom contained in the adage “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

(Also read: Punjab’s unique water tanks take centre stage at French photography festival)

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
© 2024 HindustanTimes
