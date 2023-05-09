Home / Trending / Viral video shows duo's dance to Baharla Ha Madhumas. Watch

Viral video shows duo's dance to Baharla Ha Madhumas. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 09, 2023 07:31 PM IST

The Marathi track Baharla Ha Madhumas has been gaining traction. A duo's dance on the song has grabbed the attention of me.

Dance videos often go viral on social media. Many people love watching various choreographies. Certain songs and their accompanying choreography can captivate audiences, inspiring them to create their own versions. Recently, the Marathi track Baharla Ha Madhumas has been gaining traction, with numerous individuals seen dancing to it. A particular duo's dance to the song has now grabbed thousands of eyeballs.

Duo's dance to Baharla Ha Madhumas.(Instagram/@Akshaya Udayakumar)
In a video shared on Instagram by Akshaya Udayakumar, you can see the duo dancing to Baharla Ha Madhumas. The woman can be seen dressed in a saree, and the man stands in a mundu and a shirt. They both match their steps to the beat of the song and give an adorable performance.

Watch their video below:

This post was shared on May 1. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one million times, and the numbers are still increasing. Several people have also liked and commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Couldn't take my eyes off from him." Another shared, "Cute." A third added, "This is awesome." Several others have reacted using heart emojis. What do you think about this video?

woman dance video instagram video dance
