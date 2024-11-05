Virat Kohli gets hand-painted Lord Hanuman portrait from fan for 36th birthday. Watch

Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricketer, is celebrating his 36th birthday on Tuesday, November 5. With a career spanning over 15 years, Kohli has solidified his status as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport. His impressive record and numerous accolades reflect his dedication and hard work, making him a true icon in the world of cricket. Virat Kohli received a hand-painted Lord Hanuman portrait from fan.(Instagram/yash_prajapati_art)

Kohli's popularity remains unmatched among fans, even during periods of less-than-ideal form on the pitch. As he approached his birthday, one particularly dedicated admirer, artist Yash Prajapati, made headlines by gifting Kohli a hand-painted portrait of Lord Hanuman. This heartfelt gesture took place in Mumbai, where Prajapati personally delivered the artwork to Kohli’s hotel room. The moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram, showcasing the two interacting warmly, with Kohli expressing his appreciation through a handshake and posing for photographs.

In his post, Yash wrote, “Another great meeting with the legend himself! As I reunited with the incredible Virat Kohli in Mumbai, it was a special moment to gift him the Lord Hanuman portrait.”

Watch the clip here:

Kohli’s bond with fans

Kohli has consistently shown his gratitude towards his fans, often recognising their unwavering support through heartfelt gestures. This strong connection is evident in the way he engages with his admirers, making them feel valued regardless of his on-field performance. His ability to maintain this bond has kept fans rallying behind him, a testament to his character both on and off the field.

Kohli's impressive records

Kohli's cricketing achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. He holds the world record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs) with 50, surpassing his idol, Sachin Tendulkar. Furthermore, he is the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, having amassed 1,292 runs and winning the Player of the Tournament award twice.

In Tests, Kohli has scored 9,040 runs from 118 matches, including 29 centuries. He is also the most successful Test captain from India, with 40 wins in 68 matches, achieving a win percentage of 58.82.

Recent form and future prospects

Despite his impressive career, Kohli has faced challenges in recent months, particularly during India's home Test season, where he managed just 192 runs in 10 innings. Nevertheless, there are high hopes for Kohli in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, especially given his stellar record against Australia, where he has scored 2,042 runs at an average of 47.48, including eight centuries.