Virat Kohli goes incognito at Bengaluru airport, spotted at Indigo boarding gate. Watch

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli made a quiet appearance at Bengaluru airport ahead of India's second Test match against New Zealand. Virat Kohli did not interact with anyone at the airport as he waited at the boarding gate.(X/@wrognxvirat)

The ace batsman was seen wearing a face mask and a red cap to hide his face along with a t-shirt and baggy jeans. Carrying a bag on his back, he walked slowly across the airport with crossed arms before waiting at the Indigo entry gate to board the flight.

The cricketer did not talk to anyone at the airport even as he waited at the boarding gate. In one clip from the video, he can be seen looking at an Indigo employee nodded at him as he walked past the boarding gate.

The 11-second video has gone viral on social media with over 21,000 views with most of user commending the cricketer for his low-key appearance.

Take a look at the viral video here:

"Going to celebrate Karwa Chauth with Anushka in Mumbai," one user commented.

Attended kirtan with Anushka

Hours later, he was seen with wife Anushka Sharma attending a kirtan by Krishna Das at Nesco in Mumbai while dressed in the same attire.

In photos from the event, the couple was seen enjoying the live performance from the front row. While Anushka was pictured clapping with the the audience, Virat was seen with a beaming smile throughout the event.

The muted appearance at the airport followed a dismal performance by the star who was dismissed for a nine-ball duck in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test. (Also read: Virat Kohli attends Krishna Das Kirtan in Mumbai with Anushka Sharma hours after India's New Zealand loss in 1st Test)

After India's loss, most players, including captain Rohit Sharma, departed for Pune, where the second Test against New Zealand is set to begin on October 24. However, Kohli chose to spend time with his family and flew to Mumbai.

Back in July, the power couple had attended a similar event in London after Kohli took a break from international cricket following India's T20 World Cup title win in June.