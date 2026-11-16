Warren Buffett donates $5.5 billion to 4 family foundations, shares Thanksgiving message on kindness

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett donated Berkshire Hathaway shares worth approximately $5.5 billion to four philanthropic foundations, increasing his annual charitable contributions from the previous year.

Following the donations, Buffett retained 182,140 Class A shares in Berkshire Hathaway, worth approximately $162 billion. (AP, File)

According to a report by CNBC, the 96-year-old investor converted 6,150 Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway into 9,225,000 Class B shares before distributing them among four foundations. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation received 3,690,000 shares, while The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation each received 1,845,000 shares. The three latter foundations are run by Buffett’s children - Susie, Howard and Peter Buffett.

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Following the donations, Buffett retained 182,140 Class A shares in Berkshire Hathaway, worth approximately $162 billion.

“Last Thanksgiving I wrote that kindness is costless but also priceless. A year later, I would only add that it compounds, and at a better rate than anything Charlie and I ever bought,” Buffett wrote in his Thanksgiving letter, as per CNBC.

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Buffett reiterates plan to donate all his remaining Berkshire shares

Buffett, who stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman in September and was succeeded by his son Howard, reiterated that all his remaining Berkshire shares would eventually be donated to the four foundations. He said the objective was to increase the size of the grants made by the foundations every year.

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{{^usCountry}} Buffett also described the donations as a reflection of his confidence in his three children and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buffett also described the donations as a reflection of his confidence in his three children and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel. {{/usCountry}}

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“My children have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades, and I trust 100% both their abilities and their fidelity… You heard plenty from me in September about my confidence in Berkshire. That confidence is as strong as ever,” he said.

Reflecting on the people who helped shape his and former Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger’s lives, Buffett credited teachers such as Ben Graham, Joe Rosenfield and Tom Murphy for providing them with invaluable guidance.

“Both of us received beyond measurement costless benefits from a few teachers such as Ben Graham, Joe Rosenfield and Tom Murphy. Because of this we not only prospered mightily but were able to pass along many of the benefits we received,” he wrote.

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Buffett ended his letter with a message urging people to recognise those who have helped them and extend the same generosity to others. “This Thanksgiving, thank one of those selfless people in your own life. Better yet, be a benefactor for someone else,” he wrote.

Reacting to Buffett’s Thanksgiving message, CEO Greg Abel praised the billionaire’s continued generosity and wisdom.

“Warren continues to share his wisdom with us all during this holiday season. His example reflects the kindness he encourages in all of us,” Abel said.