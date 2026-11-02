Warren Buffett says he hasn't had a glass of water in 48 years, prefers Cherry Coke

Warren Buffett reportedly hasn't had water in 48 years. The billionaire investor made the surprising claim during a dinner conversation with fellow billionaire Bill Ackman, who had offered him a choice of still or sparkling water. Buffett, known for his love of Coca-Cola, apparently had a different drink in mind. Warren Buffett's Cherry Coke habit dates back several decades.

Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, recalled the exchange on the Equity Mates Investing podcast. He said he had invited Buffett over for dinner several years ago and stocked up on Cherry Coke, knowing it was his guest's favourite drink.

During the meal, Ackman offered Buffett still or sparkling water. When he turned down both, Ackman asked whether he drank water at all.

“Bill, I haven't had water in 48 years,” Buffett reportedly replied.

The exchange was also reported by Business Insider. Ackman did not share further details about Buffett's drinking habits, so the 48-year claim remains his recollection of a private conversation and has not been independently verified.

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Warren Buffett's long-standing love for Coca-Cola Buffett's fondness for fizzy drinks is well documented. In a 2015 interview with Fortune, he said he drank at least five 12-ounce servings of Coca-Cola every day. He also joked that if he consumed 2,700 calories a day, around a quarter of them came from the beverage.

His preference for Cherry Coke goes back decades. In his 1985 shareholder letter, published in March 1986, Buffett announced that he was switching from another soft drink after 48 years of loyalty. He also declared Cherry Coke the official drink of Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting.

Coca-Cola has been significant to Buffett beyond his personal preferences. Berkshire Hathaway built a roughly 9% stake in the beverage company during the late 1980s and 1990s. The investment cost about $1.3 billion and was valued at around $28 billion at the end of December, according to Business Insider.

From McDonald's breakfasts to Cherry Coke Buffett's love for fast food is no secret. He enjoys McDonald's breakfasts and has a particular fondness for hamburgers, fries, hot dogs, popcorn, cookies and ice cream. His food preferences even came up during a 17-day trip to China with Bill Gates and his then-wife Melinda in 1995.

According to Alice Schroeder's biography, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life, the Gateses asked the tour company to arrange for hotel chefs to prepare hamburgers and fries for Buffett during the trip. They also made sure he had his favourite drink when the group visited the Great Wall of China. While champagne was arranged for the others, Buffett had a Cherry Coke waiting for him.

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Whether it is Cherry Coke or his favourite fast-food meals, Buffett's eating habits continue to interest people.