Shopify CEO turns wine cellar into AI server room, uses it to track stressful meetings

Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke has turned his wine cellar into an unusual AI setup. The room, which once had space for wine bottles, now houses computing hardware that allows him to run AI models, analyse personal information and prepare briefings. It has also helped him identify which meetings leave him most stressed. Tobi Lütke uses AI hardware in his wine cellar to analyse personal data. (Instagram/@tobi)

Lütke spoke about the setup during a conversation with technology journalist Alex Heath on the Sources podcast, as reported by Business Insider.

He said he consulted his “inner 16-year-old” before deciding what to do with the room.

“So now I have a rack cellar, and it has like one of those GB300s from Dell in it,” he said, explaining that the system was being used to train AI models.

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How Shopify CEO uses AI to analyse personal data The GB300 is based on Nvidia's Grace Blackwell Ultra computing platform, designed for demanding AI workloads. Lütke said the hardware allows him to run AI locally, which is useful when working with sensitive information that he cannot share with external services.

He described the system as one of the most compelling products he had encountered. It collects information from different sources, including his Fitbit and calendar.

“It runs a script that sort of makes a collection of all sorts of things, including my Fitbit data, and, you know, obviously has my calendar,” he said.

The system also has access to his location data. By looking at information such as his heart rate alongside his schedule, Lütke said he worked out which meetings were the most stressful.

When Heath asked whether he had told the people involved, Lütke replied, “Yeah. Totally.”

He added that he found the discovery amusing and shared it with them, although they did not find it quite as funny.

Shopify CEO wants employees to make use of AI Lütke's interest in AI extends beyond his personal life. He has also pushed employees at Shopify to make greater use of the technology.

In an internal memo made public in April 2025, he said teams should demonstrate why they could not achieve their goals using AI before requesting additional employees.

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His wine cellar project shows how Lütke is using AI not just for work but also to understand his daily routine, keep track of personal information and make sense of his everyday activities.