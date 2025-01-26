'Was mind-blown looking at..': US woman discovers late grandmother’s massive salt and pepper shaker collection

Rachel Whitten, a 33-year-old teacher from Rover, Arkansas, USA, recently stumbled upon a treasured legacy left by her late grandmother, Sharon Tidwell. The discovery—a breathtaking collection of 1,150 salt and pepper shakers—revealed Sharon’s lifelong passion for the unique keepsakes. The shakers were displayed in custom-made wooden cabinets and were organised by theme.(Representational Image/@ogallerie)

Sharon, who passed away last month at age 80, began collecting shakers in her mid-40s, sparked by a small inheritance of pieces from her mother. Over the years, her collection flourished thanks to flea market finds, yard sales, and gifts from friends and family.

Shakers for all occasions

“We knew she loved them, but until we counted, we didn’t realise how many there were,” said Rachel. “I was mind-blown looking at how massive the collection is. She had a shaker for every occasion—Christmas, Halloween, and even quirky souvenirs from her travels.”

Among the standout pieces is a vintage hanging strawberry shaker set valued at $150–$200. However, Rachel says her grandmother’s favourite was one hand-carved from deer antler by Rachel’s father during a hunting trip.

The shakers, which were proudly displayed in custom-made wooden cabinets in Sharon’s home, were meticulously organised by theme. Rachel recalled: “It was like stepping into a museum. She could tell you who gave her each piece and the memories tied to it.”

As children, Rachel and her sister, Sarah Cole, 34, often helped maintain the collection, with dusting the shakers becoming a routine chore—and sometimes even a punishment. “If you got in trouble, you’d be put to work cleaning them,” Rachel said. “We accidentally broke a set of teepees once and had to glue them back together!”

Now, the sisters are finding new homes for the collection. They’ve kept some pieces and plan to donate or sell others to collectors. Rachel even plans to gift a moving, oinking shaker set to a woman who lost a similar one in a fire.

Rachel shared the heartwarming response from the community: “People on TikTok have reached out, saying these remind them of loved ones. It feels good to pass that joy along. That’s what makes this special—seeing how something so simple can bring so much happiness.”

Also read: Gender reveal gone wrong leaves UK couple and guests coughing, struggling to breathe