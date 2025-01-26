Gender reveal gone wrong leaves UK couple and guests coughing, struggling to breathe

A UK couple’s joyful gender reveal took a terrifying turn when their dry ice smoke bomb filled the room with vapour, leaving guests coughing and gasping for air. The expecting mother, Amy Hamer, 31, shared her ordeal on TikTok, where the video has since garnered 5.2 million views. The room was filled with vapour, leaving guests coughing.(Representational Image/Pexel)

“This is your sign to NOT do a dry ice gender reveal inside your gorgeous home,” Amy, a fashion influencer, warned in the video’s caption.

The footage shows Amy and her husband, Brad, igniting the smoke bomb as friends and family eagerly awaited the big reveal. Moments later, the room filled with pink smoke, confirming the couple was expecting a baby girl. However, the festive mood quickly shifted as the vapour spread uncontrollably, causing partygoers to panic. “Oh, s- -t! Oh no!” guests exclaimed as they struggled to breathe amidst the rosy haze.

Gender reveal gone wrong

The incident is the latest in a string of gender reveal mishaps. Earlier this year, a man in Linhares, Brazil, narrowly avoided serious injury when a blue fireball engulfed him during a botched reveal. Fortunately, he only suffered minor burns.

Another viral mishap involved a woman named Lila, who was hit in the face with blue paint at a gender reveal event. The moment, captured on video, amassed over 37.8 million views as Lila laughed off the mishap.

Also read: Road rage gone wrong: Woman body slammed on icy road after punching driver. Watch

However, not all gender reveal blunders are taken lightly. In 2021, New Hampshire resident Anthony Spinelli was charged with disorderly conduct after setting off 80 pounds of Tannerite mixed with blue chalk dust during an outdoor reveal. The explosion was reportedly felt miles away in Massachusetts, with residents describing the impact as “God-awful.”

More recently, Lithuanian influencer Inga Stumbriene faced backlash for using airplanes to release blue smoke trails for her reveal in April 2024.

Environmental critics slammed the display as wasteful and arrogant. Comments online included, “This is the most selfish and wasteful way to do a gender reveal” and “Bro is already leaving a CO2 footprint before even getting out of the womb.”

Also read: Man applies superglue to lips for fun but ends up sealing his mouth shut. Video