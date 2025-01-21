Man applies superglue to lips for fun but ends up sealing his mouth shut. Video

In the world of social media, people are constantly seeking new ways to entertain and increase their following. From dance challenges to trick shots, the internet is full of attempts to go viral. However, a recent video has caught the attention of many for all the wrong reasons. A man from Philippines thought it would be amusing to apply superglue to his lips, but what seemed like harmless fun quickly turned into a serious predicament. A man applied superglue to his lips for fun, but soon panicked when he couldn’t open his mouth.(Instagram/badis_tv)

A prank that went wrong

The video, which was uploaded to Instagram by the account @badis_tv, begins innocently enough. The man is seen sitting in a shop, holding a tube of superglue and showing it to the camera. He proceeds to apply the glue to his lips, but as he brings them together, they immediately appear to stick. Initially, the man laughs, likely thinking the prank was a success. However, when he tries to open his mouth, his lips remain firmly shut.

The situation escalates quickly, and what was once a laugh turns into panic. The man’s expression changes from amusement to distress, as he realises that his mouth won't open, no matter how hard he tries. In a matter of moments, tears begin to flow, and he becomes visibly upset, realising the gravity of his mistake.

Could it be real?

While the video has certainly gone viral, with over 47 lakh views and numerous comments, the authenticity of the incident remains unclear. It is not certain that the man used superglue, as it could have been ordinary glue, and he might have been acting out the scenario for entertainment purposes. HT.com has not confirmed the authenticity of this video and strongly advises against attempting such stunts, as they can lead to serious consequences.

Public reactions:

The viral video has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with viewers expressing a mix of concern, disbelief, and humour. One user commented, "This is exactly why we shouldn’t play with glue!" while another wrote, "I hope he learned his lesson, because this could’ve been much worse." Some users found the situation more comical than concerning, with one stating, "Well, at least he’s got a unique way of keeping his lips sealed!" Meanwhile, others expressed genuine concern, warning against such risky pranks.