'Right hand mein phone mat pakdo, GST lagta hai': Man's hilarious prank over fake tax rules goes viral

Days after the finance ministry decided to increase the goods and services tax (GST) on caramel popcorn from 5% to 18%, #PopcornTax started trending on social media. It all began when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Salted, caramelised, plain popcorn is being sold as namkeen in certain states. Caramelised popcorn comes with added sugar, so the treatment rate is different from namkeen.” Content creator Aryan Kataria pranked people on the street by informing them of bizarre things that could attract GST. (Instagram/katariaaryann)

Soon after, the GST Council, in its 55th meeting, clarified that the tax structure on popcorn would not be changed. But the initial announcement led to a wave of memes on social media, with users wondering what else could GST be levied on apart from popcorn.

In a viral video, content creator Aryan Kataria used the tax confusion to prank people on the street by informing them of bizarre things that could attract GST. In the clip titled "Telling people about weird GST rules", Kataria approached several people on the street, who were talking on their phones, and promptly informed them that holding their phone in their right hand will attract GST.

Many of them appeared confused but still switched the phone to their other hand. He then approaches a auto driver and tells him that keeping his shirt unbuttoned will also attract GST. The shocked driver asks, "Accha?" and Kataria replies, "Haan, pehenlo" after which he quickly buttons his shirt.

Take a look at the video here:

While most people believe him and follow his bizarre and made-up GST rules, some of them question the logic behind it. "Isme GST lagane ka kya matlab hai?" asked one of them, to which Kataria replies that it makes just as much sense as putting higher GST on caramel popcorn.

He then approached two men and told them that walking without putting their arms around each other will also be taxed. "18% GST bharna padega. Maine usdin nahi kia toh mujhe bharna pada," he warns them. They walk away but later put their arms around each other. The video ends with him telling everyone that it was all a prank.

Social media reacts

Social media users were amused by the video but added that it showed how gullible Indian people can be when it comes to new rules and taxes. "People believing in it makes me really worried," said one of them.

"Brilliant..so innovative..shows the sad state of affairs too," said another.