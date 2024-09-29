Delhi man keeps whisky bottle in middle of road as prank, then this happens. Watch

Pulkit Chitkara, a content creator from Delhi, often posts hilarious content that might make one chuckle. Recently, Chitkara decided to play a prank on Delhi residents by keeping a bottle of whisky in the middle of the road. The prank was done to see if someone would actually stop to pick the alcohol bottle or not. What happens later in the video might surprise you. The driver of the Maruti Suzuki can be seen picking up the whisky bottle kept on the road. (Instagram)

The clip opens to show the whisky bottle kept in the middle of the road. The bottle, at first, seems to go unnoticed by travellers as several people pass by it in their cars and scooters. However, within minutes, four people in a Maruti Suzuki stop near the bottle, and the driver opens the car door to pick it up. As he does that, Chitkara shouts at him. After realising that they were being recorded, the men sitting in the back seat of the car quickly closed their windows. However, the driver seems unbothered, picks up the whisky, and drives away with it. (Also Read: YouTuber sprays foam on elderly man's face in bizarre prank video, arrested in UP)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to four million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to express their shock at the clip, while some others took the route of hilarity and posted funny comments. (Also Read: Hyderabad professor refuses to fall for students’ prank in hilarious video: ‘Hehe mujhe maalum hai’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "And they say they don't drive carefully in India."

Another Instagram user wrote, "While I'm all in for these jokes, but who takes accountability if the glass bottle breaks? Will you pick up the glass shreds or just conveniently close your phone and leave. Think again before your pranks please."

"Which brand bottle did you keep?" said someone else.

A fourth added, "Only in Delhi."