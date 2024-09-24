YouTuber sprays foam on elderly man's face in bizarre prank video, arrested in UP

A video showing two men on a bike spraying foam on the face of an elderly cyclist in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi has gone viral on social media. The video, which shows the two men's "prank" on the innocent cyclist, has sparked widespread outrage as social media users called for their immediate arrest. In the viral video, the Youtuber and his friend on the bike laugh and keep spraying the foam on the elderly man's face.(X/@akashyadavy2001)

In the video, recorded by one of the riders and shared by several accounts on X, two men can be seen riding a motorcycle behind a cyclist on a busy road in Jhansi.

Laughed as they sprayed foam

The two are seen giggling as they get closer to the elderly cyclist. Suddenly, one of them holds out a spray can he had gripped in his hand and begins spraying the cyclist's face. The white foam catches the unsuspecting cyclist by surprise as he is unable to see.

With his face covered in the white foam, the man is disoriented but he keeps riding his cycle without being able to see anything.

The two men on the bike laugh and keep spraying the foam on his face.

Once they ride past him, they turn the camera around to show their victim, who slows down his cycle with his face still covered in foam. (Also Read: Hyderabad professor refuses to fall for students’ prank in hilarious video: ‘Hehe mujhe maalum hai’)

Youtuber arrested for prank

According to police, the incident occurred near the Elite-Chitra Road flyover in Jhansi's Nawabad area.

The two pranksters were arrested by the Jhansi police soon after the video of their stunt surfaced on social media. Police said the man who sprayed the foam, identified as YouTuber Vinay Yadav, is known to carry out similar pranks and stunts to go viral on social media.

"We took cognisance of the video showing foam being sprayed on an elderly man's face on a road. Nawabad police have arrested Vinay Yadav. He claims to be a YouTuber. Appropriate action will be taken against him," the Jhansi police said in a post on X, sharing videos of the Youtuber under arrest. (Also Read: Pakistani influencer dangles from crane for 20th birthday photoshoot. Viral video)

Yadav can be seen limping as he is ushered out of the police station in one of the videos while a photo showed him with his hands folded behind bars at the police station.

Following the post, people praised the police for their quick action against the accused while others sought the suspension of the YouTuber's account.