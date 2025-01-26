US actress shares soulful rendition of India's national anthem on Republic Day: ‘To my beloved India’

Renowned African-American actress and singer Mary Millben greeted Indians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day and sang the national anthem. Dressed in a green, saffron and white dress, the singer shared a video of her singing India's national anthem on social media.(X/@MaryMillben)

“To His Excellency Narendra Modi, Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, the Indian Allied Forces, my beloved India, and Indian communities across the world, Happy 76th Republic Day! Let’s sing together!" she said while singing a beautiful rendition of the national anthem.

Dressed in a green, saffron and white dress, the singer shared the video of her singing India's national anthem while standing in front of an Indian flag and an American flag.

Take a look at the video here:

This is not the first time Millben has performed the Indian national anthem. She also sang India's national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC in 2023and touched the feet of PM Modi to seek his blessings.

She also previously performed at the 2020 Diwali celebrations in US and sang Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

In December, Millben heaped praised on PM Modi for honouring her “saviour” Jesus Christ on Christmas. The singer lauded PM Modi for honouring Jesus Christ at a Christmas event hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in Delhi.

This is not the first time that Millben has praised PM Modi. She previously described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as a “true act of democracy,” commending him for providing “refuge” to persecuted religious minorities.

Republic Day 2025

India's rich cultural heritage and military strength took center stage on Sunday during the grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. The parade featured 31 vibrant tableaux representing various states and ministries, along with impeccably coordinated marching contingents from the armed forces. The spectacle concluded with a breathtaking fly-past showcasing a variety of impressive formations, leaving spectators in awe.

The President of Indonesia served as the chief guest at the event.

