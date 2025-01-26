Indonesian delegation captures hearts singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ at President Murmu’s banquet

A surprising and endearing moment unfolded at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, as an Indonesian delegation serenaded their hosts with the popular Bollywood song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The performance, which has since gone viral, saw senior Indonesian ministers performing the song originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, from the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai directed by Karan Johar. Indonesian delegation sung Shah Rukh Khan’s song at banquet hosted by President Murmu.(X/@ANI)

(Also read: ‘76 years of freedom, unity, and pride’: Wishes flood X as India celebrates Republic Day)

A warm gesture of diplomacy

The event was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to honour Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is on his first state visit to India. Subianto’s visit, which marks a historic moment in Indo-Indonesian relations, also made him the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. The video, shared by ANI, showcases the ministers dressed in sharp suits and traditional Indonesian headgear, the Songkok, as they sang the iconic track, bringing a touch of Bollywood glamour to the evening.

Watch the clip here:

“The Indonesian President is on his first State Visit to India. He will be the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations,” ANI posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Strengthening bilateral relations

During his visit, President Subianto held crucial discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The talks centred on enhancing political, defence, and security ties between the two nations. Subianto is the fourth Indonesian leader to be honoured as India’s Republic Day Chief Guest, marking the importance of the growing diplomatic relationship.

The upcoming 76th Republic Day celebrations promise to be a grand affair, with President Murmu and President Subianto arriving in the “traditional buggy.” The celebrations will begin with the hoisting of the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute. As part of the festivities, 300 artists will perform Sare Jahan Se Achha, and Mi-17 1V helicopters will shower flower petals over the ceremony.

Also participating in the celebrations will be a 190-member band, Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, from the Indonesian Military Academy, reflecting the discipline and rich military heritage of Indonesia.