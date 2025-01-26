‘76 years of freedom, unity, and pride’: Wishes flood X as India celebrates Republic Day

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s history. This day commemorates the moment when the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950, establishing the country as a sovereign and democratic republic. Across the nation, citizens are celebrating with pride and fervour, sharing glimpses of their enthusiasm on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter). Republic Day Parade displays India's cultural legacy and military prowess via the tableaux and coordinated marches by contingents. In pic: Assam Rifles Contingent during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2025 at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India.(Hindustan Times/Arvind Yadav)

Vibrant celebrations across the country

From remembering national heroes to donning outfits inspired by the tricolour, people have found creative ways to mark this historic day. Social media is abuzz with activity, showcasing the various shades of patriotism. Many users have posted heartfelt tributes to India’s freedom fighters, while others have shared snapshots of tricolour-themed dishes prepared to honour the occasion.

Quotes celebrating democracy and freedom have also taken centre stage on X. A user shared, “76 years of freedom, unity, and pride. Proud to be an Indian.” Another user highlighted the significance of the Constitution, writing, “India’s democracy thrives because of the vision enshrined in the Constitution. Happy Republic Day!”

Meanwhile, artistic expressions are also flooding the platform. A tweet accompanied by a picture of a tricolour rangoli read, “Every corner of our home echoes patriotism today.” Yet another user shared a photograph of their child dressed as Mahatma Gandhi with the caption, “Instilling pride in the next generation. Jai Hind!”

Special guest from Indonesia

This year’s Republic Day celebrations are graced by the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest. His participation adds a layer of international camaraderie to the event. A marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia are also set to take part in the ceremonial parade, showcasing the strong ties between the two nations.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time an Indonesian leader has graced the occasion. Subianto is the fourth Indonesian president to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations. Notably, Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India’s very first Republic Day in 1950.

On X, a user expressed their excitement about Subianto’s presence, writing, “History comes full circle as Indonesia’s President joins us today. A day to celebrate democracy and friendship.” Another remarked, “A proud moment for both nations. Long live India-Indonesia ties!”

As the celebrations continue, social media is serving as a vibrant platform for Indians to express their patriotic sentiments, making Republic Day 2025 a memorable one.