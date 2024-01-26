Republic Day 2024: Wishes pour in on X as India celebrates

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day. The Indian constitution came into effect in 1950 and our country became a sovereign and democratic nation. Each year, this historic moment is celebrated with enthusiasm across the nation. Glimpses of the celebrations are also making their way onto social media, especially, X. Republic Day 2024: How are you celebrating? (HT)

Be it remembering the great personalities or dressing up in tricolour or preparing special food for the day or writing quotes, people are posting varied tweets on X.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

We have collected a few such posts that show how people are celebrating Republic Day 2024.

“As we celebrate our nation’s essence, let’s remember the sacrifices that shaped our destiny. Happy Republic Day,” tweeted an X user. “Happy Republic Day! I wish you to get the fearless energy like our jawans,” joined another. “On this 75th #RepublicDay, let us celebrate and recommit to the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity embodied by the unified spirit of India!” added a third. “As we celebrate our nation’s essence, let’s remember the sacrifices that shaped our destiny. May the flag always wave high, symbolizing the strength, courage, and unity of our great nation,” wrote a fourth. Many simply shared “Happy Republic Day”.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on January 25 to attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest. Each year, the parade takes place at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath). This year, the event is set to start at 10:30 am.

About 16 states and union territories are selected to be a part of this parade and show their tableaux. In a first, an all-women contingent of Delhi Police will also take part in the event. Other than that, a 33-member band contingent and a 95-member marching contingent from France will also attend the parade.