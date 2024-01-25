close_game
Can you ace this Republic Day brain teaser? Your time starts now…

Can you ace this Republic Day brain teaser? Your time starts now…

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 25, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Republic Day 2024: Do you think you can answer all the questions in this Republic Day brain teaser?

Republic Day 2024: This year, on January 26, India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day. This occasion marks the day when the Indian constitution came into effect in 1950. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm around the country, with the Republic Day parade taking place at the iconic Kartayva Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi.

Republic Day 2024: Do you have what it takes to solve this Republic Day brain teaser? (HT)
Republic Day 2024: Do you have what it takes to solve this Republic Day brain teaser? (HT)

As you wait to celebrate this special day commemorating an important step in India’s remarkable journey towards democracy, we have a quiz for you to enjoy.

What are the rules?

The rules of this quiz are simple. There are ten questions with ‘True’ or 'False’ options against each. All you have to determine is whether the statements in this brain teaser are correct or incorrect.

Are you ready to test your knowledge on India's Republic Day?

On Republic Day, the President of India unfurls the national flag which is followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry. The President also gives Padma Awards to deserving civilians and Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra to brave soldiers of the country.

About the Republic Day 2024 parade:

Each year, a special theme is selected for the Republic Day Parade and this year it is ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’. The theme highlights and emphasises the role of India as a nurturer of democracy.

This year the chief guest for the event is French President Emmanuel Macron. So, besides the tableaux by different states, union territories, and ministries, the parade will also feature a 33-member band contingent and a 95-member marching contingent from France.

Where to watch the Republic Day 2024 parade?

People visiting the venue can opt for reserved or unreserved seats. The Republic Day Parade 2024 will also be telecasted live on Doordarshan and All India Radio. It will also be streamed on the official YouTube channels of the outlets.

Were you able to answer all the questions correctly? How much did you score on this brain teaser?

