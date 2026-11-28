Authorities in Florida have released surveillance footage of a brazen early-morning break-in at a boutique, asking for the public’s help as multiple suspects remain at large. The video captures a vehicle smashing into the storefront before masked individuals rush inside to clear out high-value merchandise in a matter of moments.

Snippets from a video shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. (Facebook/Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office) more less

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“5 Suspects in $330K Boutique Burglary,” Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. The department added that the incident occurred on November 22 at 5:25 am.

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“Five suspects drove a gray Dodge Ram truck deliberately into a boutique on Montague Street in Tampa. Four of them got out, ransacked the store and stole about $330,000 worth of designer handbags. The fifth stayed behind the wheel.” The four suspects who were seen inside the store were all wearing face coverings and gloves.

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{{^usCountry}} The truck, initially reported stolen, was later found abandoned on River Nook Drive, its engine still running. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The truck, initially reported stolen, was later found abandoned on River Nook Drive, its engine still running. {{/usCountry}}

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The department concluded the post with a video of the heist.

The surveillance video opens on the quiet interior of the boutique. Moments later, a dark pickup truck slams straight through the glass front and metal rolling shutter, sending debris flying across the floor.

Immediately after impact, four people wearing face coverings and gloves hurry through the breached entrance. They step over the fallen shutter and scattered debris to reach the handbag displays at the back and side of the shop.

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Once at the shelves, the suspects quickly pull handbags off the racks and load them into large dark bags or totes. After filling their bags, the suspects rush back toward the damaged front opening carrying heavy loads and exit the boutique.

The police urged the public to come forward if they have any information about the suspects or “saw something in the area that morning”. The five suspects remain on the run.