Ahead of Thanksgiving, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) has issued an urgent safety reminder for anyone planning to deep-fry a turkey this holiday season. Every year, people suffer severe burns or end up damaging their property while trying to deep-fry a turkey at home. Sharing a demonstration video on X, the agency warned that improper use of turkey fryers can quickly trigger dangerous fires. Urging home cooks not to "wing it," the agency outlined several essential precautions.

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“TURKEY FRYER SAFETY: It's not the time to wing it. Deep-frying a turkey comes with risks; it can cause serious fires and burns when used improperly. Before you start, keep these safety tips in mind,” CAL FIRE wrote on X.

What not to do while trying to fry turkey?

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The department posted:

Never fry a frozen or partially frozen turkey. Fully thaw and dry it first.

Don't overfill the fryer with oil or set it up on a deck, under a covered structure or near anything flammable.

Never leave the fryer unattended or allow children and pets nearby.

Never use water to put out a grease or oil fire.

What is safe to do?

As the post continued, CAL FIRE listed several points to help someone deep-fry a turkey safely.

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{{^usCountry}} Always fry outdoors on a flat, stable surface, away from your home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Always fry outdoors on a flat, stable surface, away from your home. {{/usCountry}}

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Use a 10–14-pound turkey, monitor the oil temperature, and follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Turn off the burner before slowly lowering or lifting the turkey.

Wear protective gear and keep a grease-fire-rated extinguisher nearby.

The post is accompanied by a 9-second video that shows the extreme danger of improperly deep-frying a turkey.

It opens with a firefighter in full gear standing next to a turkey fryer set up outdoors on a concrete pad in front of a fire engine. A whole turkey is suspended above the hot oil on a long pole. When the turkey is lowered into the oil, a large fireball erupts, intense flames and thick smoke shoot upward as the oil overflows and ignites.

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Subsequent frames show the fire continuing to burn vigorously around the fryer, then firefighters moving in to extinguish it and manage the scene.

“Thanksgiving is a hectic holiday with multiple dishes cooking and baking at the same time, and along with guests, entertaining, and other distractions, it can be easy to lose sight of what’s on the stove or in the oven,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association, an NGO.

“With all these factors at play, it’s no surprise that we consistently see a dramatic spike in home cooking fires on Thanksgiving.”