Wave of racist remarks against Indians in Singapore on video of man vomiting inside MRT metro

A recent incident aboard a Downtown Line MRT train in Singapore has ignited a wave of racist remarks against Indians, following the release of a video showing a man vomiting in the carriage. The unsettling footage was uploaded to Facebook on October 31, capturing the man leaning against a window, with liquid streaming down his shirt as he reportedly vomited on the seats. A vomiting incident on Singapore's MRT sparked racist remarks against Indians, despite no confirmed nationality. (Facebook)

As the train pulled into Bedok Reservoir station, the scene unfolded, causing visible discomfort among other passengers. The liquid from the man's regurgitation flowed along the floor of the carriage, creating a distressing environment for those on board.

Response from SBS transit

According to Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, the company was alerted to the incident at 3:45 PM on the same day. In response to inquiries from the digital media outlet Mothership, Wu stated, “When the train arrived at the Expo station, our staff and cleaners boarded it and found a gentleman who required assistance.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the man had indeed vomited on the train, and station staff promptly guided him out of the carriage. Meanwhile, a cleaning team was dispatched to sanitise the affected area. The train underwent thorough cleaning and disinfection before resuming service.

Racist comments erupt online

Despite authorities not confirming the man's nationality, the video has incited a wave of racist comments in the Facebook video comment section aimed at the Indian community, highlighting a concerning trend of discrimination against Indians in Singapore. While the country has a significant Indian population, incidents like this are not isolated. In a previous case, a passenger using the Singapore ride-hailing service Grab encountered similar hostility after a misunderstanding with his driver, who was unable to reach him due to road blockages. The driver inappropriately questioned whether the passenger was Indian and told him to “go back to India.”

This incident was reported to Grab, which has acknowledged the complaint and stated that it is investigating the matter.