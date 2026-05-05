‘We are not warriors’: Founder shares team’s Slack-based ‘grind, normal, survival’ modes to prevent burnout

A founder has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing how her remote team uses Slack statuses to communicate their energy levels at work. Taking to Instagram, Anuva Kakkar posted a video explaining that her team follows a simple three mode system to avoid constant hustle and burnout. A founder introduced grind, normal, and survival modes on Slack to keep teams aligned and avoid daily hustle pressure. (Instagram/anuvaaaakakkar)

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In the clip, Kakkar said, “So we are a remote team and we have this really cool thing which I took from my friend Saloni. We work on Slack. Basically, most of our communication is on Slack. We realized that we are not warriors, so we cannot be in a grind-hustle mode every single day.”

She added that the team has now divided workdays into three categories. “So we have now three modes. First is Grind mode, where we are at our 120%. Then we have a Normal mode, where we're working, making sure that the To-Do for the day is done. And then we have a Survival mode. This is a mode which we use usually when we have like period cramps or just a bad day, break up, or something like that.”

How the Slack status works Explaining the idea further, Kakkar said that employees can simply update their Slack status depending on how they are feeling that day. The system helps team members stay informed without forcing anyone to explain themselves repeatedly.

“So we have 3 modes: survival, grind, and normal mode. And you can just update your Slack status with however you're feeling today. This just keeps everybody updated and changes the timelines a little bit if required. We do this basically so that we don't burn out by being in the grind mode every single day,” she said.

The video was shared with the caption, “Sorry for saying ‘breakup’ so casually”.

Take a look here at the clip: