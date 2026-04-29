From Patna to Paris, no city is lonelier than Bengaluru, says founder of Cubbon Reads

Harsh Snehanshu is the man behind Cubbon Reads and Pint of View — two initiatives that bring like-minded people together under one roof (or one sky, in case of the former). Despite his initiatives forging new friendships and fostering a sense of community in Bengaluru, Snehanshu says that Bengaluru is the “loneliest” city. Harsh Snehanshu is the man behind Cubbon Reads and Pint of View

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“Bengaluru is the loneliest” In a post shared on LinkedIn yesterday, the entrepreneur who has lived in cities as diverse as Patna and Paris said that no city feels as lonely as Bengaluru. He attributed this sense of loneliness to the lack of things to see in the IT capital of India.

“Of all the cities I have lived in, Bengaluru is the loneliest,” Snehanshu said in his LinkedIn post.

He claimed that all his friends in the city are lonely too. “I blame it on the city somehow. I have lived in different cities. Patna, Paris, Dhanbad-Delhi-Dharamshala, Mumbai, Manali, Glasgow, Goa but none felt this lonely,” Snehanshu said.

So much to see, nothing to do In a long reflection shared on social media, Snehanshu said that while Bengaluru constantly offers people “things to do”, it offers very little space for simply existing, wandering or sitting alone with one’s thoughts.

In Mumbai, a person can spend time looking at the sea. In Delhi, one can step into history through the various monuments that dot the city. In Bengaluru, there is no such respite.

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“The city provides no inspiration for idling, for doing nothing. Like having chuski at India Gate at midnight or sitting by the sea by oneself that Marine Drive offers,” said the founder of Pint of View in his LinkedIn post.