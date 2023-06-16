Booked to bond: Bengalureans park at Cubbon to read and rejuvenate

Besides flora and fauna, Cubbon Park is now home to a community of silent readers — Cubbon Reads — the brainchild of marketing professional Shruti Sah and entrepreneur Harsh Snehanshu. Bibliophiles gather every Saturday from 9am to 2pm at the lush green park and immerse themselves, cover to cover. Founders and readers of Cubbon Reads (Photo: Aayushi Parekh/HT)

On its inception, Snehanshu says, “We used to cycle to Cubbon Park every Saturday last year to read. Around December, I put up a story on Instagram of my book in the backdrop of greenery. I got a bunch of responses from friends asking if they could join me. That’s how the idea of Cubbon Reads came to us.”

What started out as a group of five catapulted to 350 readers last Saturday — their largest gathering so far. But, there are some rules to abide by — bring mats, maintain silence and avoid littering.

The idea of building a silent readers’ community has been welcomed by residents. Dilber Pandher, a consultant, says, “I have been visiting every Saturday for four months and managed to make many friends. In fact, the book I’m reading now is a recommendation from a reader I met the last time I came here. There’s nothing like fresh air and a good book early in the morning!”

Beyond the book

The idea of Cubbon Reads paved the way for the inception of Cubbon Paints. Recently, a group of people sat together amid the green cover and painted to their heart’s content. Not just that, the community has also proven to be a safe space for women. Shruti Sah shares, “We see more women than men every Saturday. This initiative is helping women be by themselves and enjoy their time without any fear. We’re reclaiming public spaces through this.”

Going global

Harsh Snehanshu says, on the future of the community, “We are expanding as we speak. We have started Lalbagh Reads, which takes place on Sunday for those who can’t make it on Saturday. We are in talks to begin Yelahanka Reads, HSR Reads and Whitefield Reads as well. We even gave a head start to communities in other cities, like Juhu Reads in Mumbai, Lodhi Reads in Delhi and even international ones like Kuala Lumpur Reads.”

