A Florida-bound Delta Air Lines flight was briefly delayed on the tarmac at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Friday morning after an unexpected passenger caused a commotion inside the plane. As the aircraft was taxiing for takeoff, the pilot abruptly radioed air traffic control to request a hold over an unusual "situation in the cabin." It turned out that a pet cat had slipped out of its kennel and was roaming loose on board, prompting the crew to pause departure until the animal was safely secured.

The cat slipped out of its kennel and was roaming on board the flight. (Representational image). (Unsplash) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An audio recording posted on an aviation news social media account captured a conversation between the flight's pilot and a controller.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Also Read: AirAsia flight delayed after Chinese woman refuses to leave seat next to husband, creates ruckus

While the Florida-bound flight was taxiing for takeoff, the pilot radioed air traffic control to hold the aircraft due to a little “situation”.

"We got a situation in the cabin. We need to hold somewhere for a minute.”

Explaining, the pilot added, “We had a cat loose in the cabin.” Hearing that, the air traffic controller instantly responded, “That is a new one.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As the situation was resolved, the air traffic controller wished the pilot a good day and then added a “meow” at the end. “Have a good day, meow.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the situation was resolved, the air traffic controller wished the pilot a good day and then added a “meow” at the end. “Have a good day, meow.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Despite the initial holdup due to the cat-related chaos, the plane arrived in Tampa on time, a Delta spokesperson told the New York Post.

What is Delta Air Lines’ policy on pets?

According to the airline, “On domestic flights within the contiguous U.S., small dogs, cats and household birds that meet the age, health, size and kennel requirements can travel in the cabin for a one-way fee that is collected at check-in.”

Also Read: South Korea to ground flights, delay trading for annual college exam on Thursday

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among other rules, passengers are expected to keep pets travelling in cabins securely in their kennels from check-in until deboarding.