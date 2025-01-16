'Weirdly wholesome': CISF helps passengers exercise before boarding flights, wins hearts online

In a first of its kind initiative, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials at the Jodhpur airport were seen leading a morning exercise session for passengers before they boarded their flights. In a post on X, passengers in the airport can be seen doing stretching exercises guided by a CISF official.(X/@ProfMaterial)

A professor and IIT graduate shared the unique initiative in a post on X with a photo of a group of flyers doing stretching exercises. "One of the most interesting airport experience happened today! The CISF security staff led the waiting passengers into few stretching exercises before their boarding! I was skeptical, but liked that it was pure stretching with no unnecessary bakwas!" he wrote in the post on X.

First-of-its-kind move

The initiative is part of CISF's attempt to encourage passengers to stretch and flex their muscles before boarding their flights. The first-of-its-kind move at airports globally promotes a healthier travel experience. So far, the 2 to 3 minute exercise sessions are being conducted at Srinagar, Jodhpur, Dehradun, Udaipur, Gwalior, and Bhuntar airports.

The CISF has trained its staff to assist passengers with six simple light stretching exercises, including side stretches, horizontal and vertical stretches, as well as calf muscle stretches during the winter months.

Take a look at the post here:

“We have received an overwhelming response from passengers at airports where this routine has been introduced. During this foggy season, with frequent delays and extended sitting periods, these exercises are proving to be especially useful in improving blood circulation,” an officer told the Indian Express.

Internet impressed by initiative

The post delighted users on X who praised the healthy initiative by the security force. "It's weirdly wholesome, Jodhpur is very cold for most people, a little stretching won't hurt anyone," said one user.

"This is wonderful, and am going to suggest CISF to try this at other airports also, really helps people get in a good mood (those who want to be in a good mood)," opined another user.

The Airport Sector CISF also responded to the post and thanked the user for spreading the positive news around. "Dear Passenger, Your valuable feedback is a source of inspiration for CISF personnel. Thank you very much. Wish you a wonderful day," read the response.