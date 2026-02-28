What is Palm Jumeirah? All about Dubai’s man-made luxury island hit by Iranian strikes
Explosions were heard across Dubai after Iran strikes, with a fire reported near Palm Jumeirah.
Loud blasts were reported across parts of Dubai on Saturday as Iran carried out retaliatory attacks in the region following US strikes on its territory. The sounds triggered concern among residents as tensions escalated across the Gulf.
Amid the developments, videos circulating on social media showed fire and smoke rising near the Fairmont The Palm hotel located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.
In an official statement, Dubai Media Office confirmed that emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.
"Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control."
Authorities added, "Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority. Authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public."
Take a look here at the statement:
It remains unclear whether the hotel was directly struck by a missile or whether the blaze was caused by debris from a projectile intercepted by UAE defence systems.
Witnesses describe smoke and sirens
Two witnesses told AFP that they heard a loud explosion and saw a plume of smoke rising from The Palm, Dubai’s famed man made island.
One witness said he saw thick black smoke billowing from a hotel building and heard ambulances speeding towards the scene shortly after the explosion. Videos circulating on social media also appeared to show plumes of smoke rising into the sky.
About Palm Jumeirah
Palm Jumeirah is a man made island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, designed in the shape of a palm tree when viewed from above. It is widely regarded as one of the world’s most ambitious engineering projects and a symbol of Dubai’s luxury driven development.
The island serves primarily as a high end residential and tourism destination. It features luxury villas and waterfront apartments, private beaches, upscale hotels and resorts, as well as restaurants, beach clubs and retail spaces. One of its most recognisable landmarks is Atlantis The Palm, a large resort located on the crescent of the island.
