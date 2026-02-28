What is Palm Jumeirah? All about Dubai’s man-made luxury island hit by Iranian strikes

Loud blasts were reported across parts of Dubai on Saturday as Iran carried out retaliatory attacks in the region following US strikes on its territory. The sounds triggered concern among residents as tensions escalated across the Gulf. Fire broke out near Palm Jumeirah after explosions rocked Dubai following Iran’s regional strikes. (AFP)

Amid the developments, videos circulating on social media showed fire and smoke rising near the Fairmont The Palm hotel located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

In an official statement, Dubai Media Office confirmed that emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

"Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control."

Authorities added, "Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority. Authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public."

