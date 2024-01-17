Who is Golriz Ghahraman, New Zealand’s first refugee lawmaker who resigned over shoplifting allegations

Golriz Ghahraman, New Zealand’s first refugee lawmaker, resigned amidst allegations of multiple shoplifting incidents at local high-end boutiques. In a statement, without referring to specific allegations, she mentioned work stress taking a toll on her mental health. She also took full responsibility for what she did and said that she didn’t want to conceal her actions behind her mental health problems. Golriz Ghahraman, without referring to specific allegations, mentioned work stress taking a toll on her mental health.(Green Party)

“I fell short. I’m sorry,” she said in the statement issued on January 16. Ghahraman added, “It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well.”

“I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry,” Ghahraman further expressed.

The statement concluded, “I now ask for people to give me the space and privacy I need to get better. I won’t be commenting further at this time.”

According to reports, Ghahraman shoplifted two times at Scotties Boutique in Auckland and once at Cre8iveworkz in Wellington in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

More about Golriz Ghahraman:

Golriz Ghahraman served as an MP from New Zealand’s Green Party and its justice and foreign affairs spokesperson. She is an Iranian-Kiwi refugee who was elected to the country’s Parliament. According to her party’s website, she is an Oxford-educated human rights lawyer. Her work includes the restoration of communities post-war and human rights atrocities, with a specific focus on empowering women involved in peace and justice initiatives.

During her initial term as an MP, Ghahraman was a member of the Foreign Affairs, Trade, Defence and Education and Workforce Select Committees. As part of her role, she successfully negotiated the cessation of New Zealand’s military deployments in the Middle East. Additionally, she advocated for electoral funding reform, the reinstatement of voting rights for prisoners serving three years or less, and doubled the efforts to unite refugee families, coupled with increased financial support.