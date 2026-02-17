Who is Kenisha Paliwal? Ivy-educated bride who married into the Haldiram family

Nagpur saw one of its most high-profile weddings this weekend as Kenisha Paliwal married Vevek Agrawal, son of Kamal Agrawal, managing director of the Haldiram Group, and the grandson of billionaire Shivkishan Agrawal. Dubbed the “Haldiram wedding,” the event has been trending on social media for its scale and celebrity presence. (Indtagram/suchi_kapgate)

Dubbed the “Haldiram wedding,” the event has been trending on social media for its scale and celebrity presence. But beyond the grandeur, many users have been keen to learn more about the bride and her academic and professional background.

Who is Kenisha Paliwal? Born in India and largely raised in the United Kingdom, Kenisha Paliwal is a business executive currently serving as executive director at Delta Corp Holdings, a global logistics firm involved in bulk logistics, energy logistics, asset management and energy transition. The company is led by her father, Mudit Paliwal, who is its CEO.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Paliwal completed her secondary education at Haileybury before moving to the US for higher studies. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a Master of Science in Technology Management from Columbia University.

Before stepping into a leadership role, Paliwal worked as an asset management analyst at Goldman Sachs in the New York City metropolitan area between 2022 and 2024. Her earlier experience includes a renewable energy summer analyst internship at The D.E. Shaw Group.

Beyond corporate roles, Paliwal serves as a global strategic advisory member at O.P. Jindal University. She is also the Founder and Director of Helixtech, a technology and advisory firm that partners with global conglomerates to solve core business challenges through strategic consulting, digital transformation, and end-to-end technology implementation.

Who is Vevek Agarwal? Vevek Agrawal is the son of Kamal Agrawal, the owner of part of the Haldiram Group business empire. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his BBA from Coventry University in the UK in 2018. In September 2022, he pursued an MSc in International Strategy and Business at Lancaster University.

Vevek joined Haldirams Food International in November that year. In March 2019, he became Director at Haldirams. He was also part of the founding team at Tropesphere in London, a company developing a mobile application to digitise care home operations.