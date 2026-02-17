Who is Kenisha Paliwal? Ivy-educated bride who married into the Haldiram family
Kenisha Paliwal married Vevek Agrawal, son of Kamal Agrawal, managing director of the Haldiram Group, and the grandson of billionaire Shivkishan Agrawal.
Nagpur saw one of its most high-profile weddings this weekend as Kenisha Paliwal married Vevek Agrawal, son of Kamal Agrawal, managing director of the Haldiram Group, and the grandson of billionaire Shivkishan Agrawal.
Dubbed the “Haldiram wedding,” the event has been trending on social media for its scale and celebrity presence. But beyond the grandeur, many users have been keen to learn more about the bride and her academic and professional background.
(Also Read: Inside the opulent Haldiram wedding in Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor dance, 8-tier cake, royal vibes)
Who is Kenisha Paliwal?
Born in India and largely raised in the United Kingdom, Kenisha Paliwal is a business executive currently serving as executive director at Delta Corp Holdings, a global logistics firm involved in bulk logistics, energy logistics, asset management and energy transition. The company is led by her father, Mudit Paliwal, who is its CEO.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Paliwal completed her secondary education at Haileybury before moving to the US for higher studies. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a Master of Science in Technology Management from Columbia University.
Before stepping into a leadership role, Paliwal worked as an asset management analyst at Goldman Sachs in the New York City metropolitan area between 2022 and 2024. Her earlier experience includes a renewable energy summer analyst internship at The D.E. Shaw Group.
Beyond corporate roles, Paliwal serves as a global strategic advisory member at O.P. Jindal University. She is also the Founder and Director of Helixtech, a technology and advisory firm that partners with global conglomerates to solve core business challenges through strategic consulting, digital transformation, and end-to-end technology implementation.
(Also Read: Nita Ambani’s warm hug for Vikram Salgaocar: Sweet moment between aunt and nephew captured on camera)
Who is Vevek Agarwal?
Vevek Agrawal is the son of Kamal Agrawal, the owner of part of the Haldiram Group business empire. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his BBA from Coventry University in the UK in 2018. In September 2022, he pursued an MSc in International Strategy and Business at Lancaster University.
Vevek joined Haldirams Food International in November that year. In March 2019, he became Director at Haldirams. He was also part of the founding team at Tropesphere in London, a company developing a mobile application to digitise care home operations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More