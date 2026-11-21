Lexie Shoaibi has confirmed that she is the actor behind Mandy, one of the first non-playable characters (NPCs) players meet in Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Shoaibi announced the role on Instagram after Mandy became one of the game’s biggest attractions.
Since the launch, fans have been trying to identify the performer behind the viral character. The actor said she handled both the voice acting and motion capture for Mandy.
Mandy became one of the most discussed supporting characters within hours of release despite appearing only during the opening chapter. Players first meet her while protagonist Jason visits her home in Key Lento to collect rent at Brian’s request.
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Lexie Shoaibi reveals her role
Lexie Shoaibi, an American model and actress based out of New York. She posted the news on her Instagram account on November 19.
Shoaibi's announcement confirmed she contributed both the physical performance through motion capture and the character’s dialogue.{{/usCountry}}
Shoaibi's announcement confirmed she contributed both the physical performance through motion capture and the character’s dialogue.{{/usCountry}}
In her Instagram post, Shoaibi wrote, “I can now share with you guys a secret. I am in GTA 6. I play Mandy. I do her voice over and her motion capture. And she’s a lot of fun. So if you’ve played the game, let me know if you find me.”
Although Rockstar has not released a complete cast list, actors have gradually begun revealing their involvement after the game’s launch. Shoaibi is among the latest performers to publicly acknowledge a role in the title.
Shoabi thanked Rockstar for casting her in the game and wrote, “Y’all there aren’t words!!!! Thank you so much for the love and support. This is crazy!! Ily forever!”
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What to know about Mandy?
Soon after GTA VI launched, Mandy began trending across social media platforms as players discussed the unusual encounter with Jason. Some fans also searched up whether Jason could pursue a romantic relationship with Mandy despite his relationship with Lucia.
The mission centres on Jason fixing Mandy’s clogged sink before collecting rent. While clearing the blockage, Jason reportedly discovers what appears to be a human finger bone lodged inside the plumbing. Mandy immediately grabs the object and prevents Jason from examining it further.
Players who explored Mandy’s property uncovered more unsettling details. According to reports from players and gaming publications, the backyard contains a body-sized hole, while containers resembling acid barrels are scattered around the property. Her vehicle also contains ropes, tools and other suspicious equipment.
Hence, there is also a lot of chitter chatter around how Mandy could secretly be a serial killer who lures victims to her home. Rockstar Games has, however, not confirmed those fan theories.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.