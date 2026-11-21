Lexie Shoaibi has confirmed that she is the actor behind Mandy, one of the first non-playable characters (NPCs) players meet in Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Shoaibi announced the role on Instagram after Mandy became one of the game’s biggest attractions.

Lexie Shoaibi revealed she provided both the voice and motion capture for Mandy, one of Grand Theft Auto VI’s breakout characters. (Lexie Shoaibi | Instagram) more less

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Since the launch, fans have been trying to identify the performer behind the viral character. The actor said she handled both the voice acting and motion capture for Mandy.

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Mandy became one of the most discussed supporting characters within hours of release despite appearing only during the opening chapter. Players first meet her while protagonist Jason visits her home in Key Lento to collect rent at Brian’s request.

Also read: GTA VI Easter Eggs include Dexter Morgan’s apartment, Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious car

Lexie Shoaibi reveals her role

Lexie Shoaibi, an American model and actress based out of New York. She posted the news on her Instagram account on November 19.

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{{^usCountry}} Shoaibi's announcement confirmed she contributed both the physical performance through motion capture and the character’s dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shoaibi's announcement confirmed she contributed both the physical performance through motion capture and the character’s dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

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In her Instagram post, Shoaibi wrote, “I can now share with you guys a secret. I am in GTA 6. I play Mandy. I do her voice over and her motion capture. And she’s a lot of fun. So if you’ve played the game, let me know if you find me.”

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Although Rockstar has not released a complete cast list, actors have gradually begun revealing their involvement after the game’s launch. Shoaibi is among the latest performers to publicly acknowledge a role in the title.

Shoabi thanked Rockstar for casting her in the game and wrote, “Y’all there aren’t words!!!! Thank you so much for the love and support. This is crazy!! Ily forever!”

Also read: GTA VI makes $3.79 billion in 24 hours, becomes biggest entertainment launch ever

What to know about Mandy?

Soon after GTA VI launched, Mandy began trending across social media platforms as players discussed the unusual encounter with Jason. Some fans also searched up whether Jason could pursue a romantic relationship with Mandy despite his relationship with Lucia.

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The mission centres on Jason fixing Mandy’s clogged sink before collecting rent. While clearing the blockage, Jason reportedly discovers what appears to be a human finger bone lodged inside the plumbing. Mandy immediately grabs the object and prevents Jason from examining it further.

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Players who explored Mandy’s property uncovered more unsettling details. According to reports from players and gaming publications, the backyard contains a body-sized hole, while containers resembling acid barrels are scattered around the property. Her vehicle also contains ropes, tools and other suspicious equipment.

Hence, there is also a lot of chitter chatter around how Mandy could secretly be a serial killer who lures victims to her home. Rockstar Games has, however, not confirmed those fan theories.