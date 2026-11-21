Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 is filled with hidden references that are rewarding players who explore beyond the main story. From Dexter and The Fast and the Furious to Red Dead Redemption 2 and Saw Rockstar Games has packed GTA 6 with hidden nods. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP) more Among the most talked-about discoveries are a recreation of Dexter Morgan’s apartment, Paul Walker’s iconic green Mitsubishi Eclipse from The Fast and the Furious, a disturbing mission inspired by the Saw films and multiple nods to Red Dead Redemption 2. Also read: GTA VI makes $3.79 billion in 24 hours, becomes biggest entertainment launch ever The 6 found easter eggs in GTA 6 1. Dexter Morgan: One of the most detailed Easter eggs recreates the exterior of the apartment of Dexter Morgan, the serial killer protagonist from Showtime’s Dexter. Players visiting the Trinity Apartments (named as an homage to the most popular villain of the show) in Washington Island, Vice City, will notice the building closely resembles Dexter’s residence from the television series. Although players cannot enter his apartment, they did find his kill kit on the building's rooftop, which included his much-needed knife, a syringe, and a rope. Dexter's handy boat, Slice of Life, which was used to dispose of the bodies on the show can also reportedly be seen.

2. Brian O’Conner’s car: Another popular discovery is a recreation of Brian O’Conner’s neon-green Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by the late Paul Walker in the first The Fast and the Furious film. Players can also drive the vehicle around town by breaking into the garage on Vespucci Island. The garage is reportedly located between the Rialto Islands and west of Vice Beach.

3. Saw: Rockstar also included a horror-inspired encounter reminiscent of the Saw franchise. Jason and Lucia might go to Hyde Island in hopes of finishing the game but might just end up getting kidnapped, stripped of their equipment and forced into a deadly survival challenge while wearing a Saw-style device around their neck. Then, after a sinister countdown, you'll be hunted in an arena by a man with night-vision goggles, a sniper rifle and a savage dog. You’ll have to sneak around in the dark and gather as much ammo as you can to take the hunter down, get your stuff back and escape the island.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2: Fans of Rockstar’s previous blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2, will find references inside Brian’s marina office. A fictional novel titled The Cowboy’s Prayer Is to Die Young mirrors Arthur Morgan’s journey and mentions locations such as Blackwater, New Austin and Ambarino. The book even references Arthur’s mission involving gunslinger Flaco Hernandez.

5. Weird Al Yankovic in the GTA house: GTA VI’s radio stations also feature several celebrity appearances. Musician Weird Al Yankovic hosts Vice City FM, an in-game station dedicated to 1980s music. In a Bluesky post, the singer wrote, “I’m the host of GTA 6’s “non-stop ‘80s” radio channel Vice City FM. I also wrote some in-game commercials, and I’m the voice of the Burger Shot ads as well! As a long-time fan of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, I couldn’t be more excited about this. Okay, gotta get back to playing the game!” The retro-themed Kaleidoscope radio station also features Jeremy Irons as host “DJ Dicky.” Irons is known for voicing Scar in Disney’s The Lion King and appearing in films including Die Hard with a Vengeance. Also read: The real cities and long waits that keep GTA fans coming back for more 6. Michael Mann: Rockstar also tips its hat to filmmaker Michael Mann through a mission featuring an NPC resembling Vincent, the hitman played by Tom Cruise in the 2004 thriller Collateral. In order to eliminate five assassination targets in one night, Vincent captures a taxi driver and makes him drive across Los Angeles. Jason doesn't have to drive this gun-wielding man around all night, unlike in the movie, but he does sound remarkably similar to Cruise.

7. The Fort Lauderdale dog: Players have also spotted a humorous reference to a real-life surfing dog near Jason’s home. Swimming far offshore reveals a German Shepherd riding a jet ski alone. The Easter egg appears inspired by a well-known dog from Fort Lauderdale, famous for riding personal watercraft.