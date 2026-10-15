Why is the Nobel Peace Prize awarded in Norway while others are given in Sweden?

Every year, the Nobel Prize announcements put scientists, writers and peace advocates in the spotlight. Yet, one detail sets the Nobel Peace Prize apart from the others. While the other Nobel awards are presented in Sweden, the Peace Prize ceremony takes place in neighbouring Norway. The distinction dates back to the wishes of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor who established the prestigious awards in his will.

Where are the Nobel Prizes awarded?

The story behind the Nobel Peace Prize’s unique location. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The Nobel Prizes for Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine and Literature are presented in Stockholm, Sweden. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, established later, is also awarded in the Swedish capital.

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The Nobel Peace Prize, meanwhile, is presented at Oslo City Hall in Norway. All the awards are traditionally presented on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896. According to the official Nobel Prize website, the different locations are part of the arrangements set out in Nobel's will.

Why did Alfred Nobel choose Norway?

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{{^usCountry}} In his will, signed in 1895, Nobel specified that the Peace Prize should be awarded by a committee selected by Norway's parliament, known as the Storting. He assigned the responsibility for the other original prizes to Swedish institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his will, signed in 1895, Nobel specified that the Peace Prize should be awarded by a committee selected by Norway's parliament, known as the Storting. He assigned the responsibility for the other original prizes to Swedish institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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Nobel, however, did not explain why he wanted the Peace Prize to be handled by a Norwegian committee. This has led historians to consider several possible explanations, rather than one definitive answer.

One important detail is that Norway and Sweden were united under a single monarch during Nobel's lifetime. The union lasted until 1905, when Norway became an independent kingdom. Norway's political interest in resolving international disputes peacefully during the 1890s may also have influenced Nobel's decision.

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The Nobel Peace Prize's official website lists these among the possible explanations, while making it clear that the exact reason is not known.

Is the Peace Prize selected differently?

Yes. The Norwegian Nobel Committee selects the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, while separate Swedish institutions choose the recipients in the other categories. The committee is elected by Norway's parliament, although its members are responsible for making the award decision.

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The Peace Prize's location and selection process therefore reflect Nobel's specific instructions, not a later decision to move the award from Sweden to Norway.

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While the reason for Nobel's choice may never be known for certain, his will continues to determine where one of the world's best-known peace awards is presented.