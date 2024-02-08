Woman claims Swiggy delivery agent refused to bring her order, Internet has mixed reactions

X user Neha took to the microblogging platform and claimed that a Swiggy delivery agent refused to bring her order. After her post went viral, many flocked to the comments section and had mixed reactions. While a few took the route of hilarity and joked about the situation, others said that they had faced the same issue with a Swiggy delivery person. A woman claimed that a Swiggy agent denied to bring her order.

“Dear @Swiggy @SwiggyCares, I have ordered something from Swiggy. I have not received the order. Your delivery boy denied to deliver the order and said 'mere pas time nahi hai jo karna hai kar lo nahi le kar aunga order' (I don’t have time, I can’t bring the order. Do whatever you want to). Where to go now?” wrote Neha in her post. (Also Read: Woman criticised for sharing screenshot of chat with Zomato delivery agent. Here's why)

Alongside, she also shared a snapshot of her order details.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 8. Since being shared, it has gained close to 8,000 views and has received numerous likes. Swiggy also replied to her post and said, "@Neha_ns9999 Hope the team can sort this out over a call. We're right here should you need us for anything."

Many others expressed their reactions in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

An individual wrote, “This looks like ‘chacha vidhayak hai humare.’”

A second said, “Faced same issue as well. These delivery boys have been finding loopholes and @SwiggyCares can do nothing about it. Two times I have lost money due to this and never been contacted by anyone even after multiple complaints. I have stopped online ordering because of this.”

A fourth third, “This kind of thing is common in Swiggy and has been happening for years. Delivery guys marking the order delivered/cancelled and then running off with the food, while Swiggy tells you that you cancelled the order and makes you pay for it.”

A fourth shared, "They should start using OTPs. Once my order was given to neighbours. Thankfully, they returned it to me.”