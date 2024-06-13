Woman dancing to Deepika Padukone's Lovely at Kolkata airport faces backlash: 'Public harassment'

Every now and then, there are several dance videos of people performing in public places that seem to irk netizens. Such clips often face backlash from netizens. Now, once again, a woman has gone viral on social media for dancing at Kolkata airport. She was seen performing to Deepika Padukone's song Lovely from the film Happy New Year. Ever since her video caught the attention of numerous people on social media, many individuals criticised her for grooving at the airport. Many onlookers were surprised to see the woman dancing at the airport. (Instagram/@SaheliRudra)

Saheli Rudra shared the dance video on Instagram. The clip shows her dressed in jeans and a shirt. As the song Lovely plays, she tries to pull off the same choreography as Deepika Padukone. While she is dancing, numerous onlookers can be seen observing her in a surprise. (Also Read: Woman dancing outside an airport causes outrage on social media: 'Causing public nuisance')

Watch the video of the woman dancing at the airport here:

This video was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than five lakh views. The post also has over 6,500 likes. Numerous people took to the comments section of the post and expressed their thoughts on it. (Also Read: Bengaluru airport staff breaks into Garbha, random travellers join in. Watch.)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Authorities should take action!"

A second added, "This should not be allowed in public areas; have respect for others, too."

A third commented, "Ridiculous airport authority should take immediate action."

"You guys should stop this nonsense in public places," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "Disgusting dance and taste both. Even if people are disinterested, they have to see her stupid moves."

A sixth added, "The only thing I am doing at the airport is focusing on when that damned boarding gate opens. Internet should definitely become exclusive."

"What would possess anyone to do this in such a public setting like this?" shared a seventh.