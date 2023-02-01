Woman meets Anupam Kher after 22 years, says he is 'still cool and kind hearted'

Many of us dream of meeting our favourite celebrities and hope to have a chat with them. And thankfully, sometimes, we do get the opportunity to meet our idols closely. Recently, a woman shared her story of meeting Anupam Kher. However, there is a twist to this tale.

The reel was shared by the Instagram user who uses the handle @sanya.dancerock. In the video, the woman reveals that she met Anupam Kher as a child. Now, after 22 years, she had the opportunity to meet him again. In the post's caption, the woman wrote, "First met him on the sets of 'Say Na something to Anupam uncle' check the show's name and if its in caps, make changes in 2001, had a great shoot and so much fun participating! 22 years later, fate introduces me to him on a plane. Surprisingly he remembered vaguely and laughed. Anupam uncle still as cool and kind-hearted as ever."

This video was shared five days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by 8000 people and has received several comments.

