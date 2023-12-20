Woman shares her dreamy proposal video, netizens say they are ‘manifesting this’

Many of us have daydreamed about how we’d like to be asked to marry someone. It could be something quiet and romantic under a starlit sky or grand in a bustling city. Now, a dreamy proposal video has been gaining popularity on social media and receiving numerous responses from people. Many are hoping to have a similar perfect one in their own lives by ‘manifesting’ it. The image shows the man proposing to the love of her life. (Instagram/@doseofniyati)

“We met online and had an 8-month long-distance relationship that went very smoothly. Finally, when we met in person for the first time after 8 months, we were so head over heels in love that we decided to get engaged within just a few days,” wrote content creator Niyati while sharing a video on Instagram.

She added that their engagement was not a formal one as everything happened so quickly. Nevertheless, on their second engagement anniversary, her fiancé did something incredibly special. “So, recently on our 2nd engagement anniversary, he said, ‘Get ready! We are going out for our engagement anniversary surprise.’ What I was expecting is a nice candle-lit dinner in front of me, but never in a million years would I have thought that I would be opening my eyes in front of a helicopter with the love of my life on his knees with a ring,” she further shared.

She concluded, “This was the dreamiest thing I had ever experienced in my life. Thanks for making this day so memorable. Can’t wait to get married to you.”

The video opens to show her fiancé Palash placing a blindfold over Niyati’s eyes before driving her to a helipad. Once they reach their destination, he removes the blindfold. Palash then goes down on one knee and proposes to her with a ring. Towards the end, the couple takes a helicopter ride. Dreamy, isn't it?

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on December 11. Since then, it has accumulated over five lakh views. Additionally, many even liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Check out how people reacted to this Instagram video here:

“Damnn so happy for you guys! Manifesting something like this in future,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “You’ve hit the jackpot!”

“Aww this is such a cute post. This is nothing less than a fairytale. Congratulations and stay blessed together,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Manifesting this.”

“Omg so happy for you guys,” commented a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “This is the cutest thing.”

Many in the comments section congratulated the couple and dropped heart emoticons.