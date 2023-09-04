Woman accidentally films her proposal in a sweet video. Watch

A video capturing how a woman inadvertently recorded her own marriage proposal has garnered significant attention on social media. Shared on Instagram, the video is touching viewers’ hearts and is likely to evoke the same sentiment in you. The woman was recording a serene lakeside view when her partner proposed to her. (Instagram/@majicallynews)

“Her reaction at the end when she realises,” reads the caption of the video shared on an Instagram page called Magically News. The page tagged digital creator Siarra in their post, who originally shared this video online.

The video opens to show the panoramic scene of what appears to be a serene lakeside view. As the camera gradually shifts downward, Siarra notices her partner down on one knee, proposing to her with a ring in his hand. Her startled reaction to the proposal is clearly audible in the video. A text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You accidentally record your own proposal.”

Watch this cute proposal video right here:

The reel was shared on Instagram two days ago. It has since accumulated over 82,000 views and more than 2,500 likes. Many even shared what’s on their mind in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions to this proposal video:

“His little giggle right before she pans to him,” commented an individual.

Another shared, “Love it! Congratulations!”

“The first correct use of 'POV' I’ve ever seen on social media!” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “Memories forever.”

“Love Love,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON